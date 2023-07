Boeing has announced that the planned T-7A trainer jet has completed its first test flight for the US Air Force.

This significant milestone now opens the doors to the engineering and manufacturing stage of the aircraft project. According to Boeing, the Air Force tested the aircraft in flight, validating key aspects of the next-generation trainer.

The "Red Hawk" flew for just over an hour

The T-7A "Red Hawk" is a state-of-the-art pilot training system specifically created for the US Air Force. It aims to equip the upcoming generation of fighter and bomber pilots with the necessary skills and knowledge for many years.

The T-7A is developed using a digital thread, which supports the US Air Force's Digital Century Series strategy, allowing for the seamless integration of new ideas and features, with virtual testing providing a faster and more cost-effective approach.