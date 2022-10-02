Monday will see US’s most sophisticated aircraft carrier deployed to the Atlantic

"The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will deploy, integrating with Allies and partners, to demonstrate its unmatched, multi-domain, full-spectrum lethality in the Atlantic," said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

"This trans-Atlantic deployment will strengthen our relationships, capacity, and trust to forge a more peaceful and prosperous world by leveraging the 'One Atlantic' Command and Control Concept."

The flagship, which is supposed to set sail on October 3rd, will train in air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed marine operations, mine countermeasures, and amphibious operations with allies and partners, as per the press release.

"The Atlantic is an area of strategic interest," said Vice Adm. Dan Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.

"Our primary goal is to contribute to a peaceful, stable, and conflict-free Atlantic region through the combined naval power of our Allies and partners. The deployment of USS Gerald R. Ford's carrier strike group is the natural progression of our renewed commitment to the Atlantic."

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). US Navy/Wikimedia

Approximately 9,000 personnel from nine different countries, including 20 ships and 60 aircraft, will be involved in the deployment.

"This deployment is an opportunity to push the ball further down the field and demonstrate the advantage that Ford and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 bring to the future of naval aviation, to the region, and to our Allies and partners," said Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12.

The nine participating countries are the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.