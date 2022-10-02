Monday will see US’s most sophisticated aircraft carrier deployed to the Atlantic
The newest and most technologically sophisticated aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy will be deployed to the Atlantic region on Monday.
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), along with the strike group including NATO allies, will sail from Norfolk, Virginia, to conduct operations in the Atlantic Ocean, according to an official press release published by the U.S. Navy on Thursday.
"The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will deploy, integrating with Allies and partners, to demonstrate its unmatched, multi-domain, full-spectrum lethality in the Atlantic," said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.
"This trans-Atlantic deployment will strengthen our relationships, capacity, and trust to forge a more peaceful and prosperous world by leveraging the 'One Atlantic' Command and Control Concept."
The flagship, which is supposed to set sail on October 3rd, will train in air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed marine operations, mine countermeasures, and amphibious operations with allies and partners, as per the press release.
"The Atlantic is an area of strategic interest," said Vice Adm. Dan Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.
"Our primary goal is to contribute to a peaceful, stable, and conflict-free Atlantic region through the combined naval power of our Allies and partners. The deployment of USS Gerald R. Ford's carrier strike group is the natural progression of our renewed commitment to the Atlantic."
Approximately 9,000 personnel from nine different countries, including 20 ships and 60 aircraft, will be involved in the deployment.
"This deployment is an opportunity to push the ball further down the field and demonstrate the advantage that Ford and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 bring to the future of naval aviation, to the region, and to our Allies and partners," said Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12.
The nine participating countries are the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.
Most expensive military ship in the world
The vessel bears the name Gerald Ford in honor of the 38th President of the United States, who served in the military during World War II. The aircraft carrier cost the U.S more than $13 billion and is the world's most expensive military hardware.
USS Gerald is the first aircraft carrier to be constructed entirely from electric utilities, doing away with the requirement for steam service lines and lowering maintenance expenses and corrosion control.
Thanks to advancements in ship design over her forebears, the military carrier can also operate with about 400 fewer crew members.
Two improved A1B nuclear reactors, the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), Advanced Weapons Elevators, Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), and Dual Band Radar are all included in the ship and her class's equipment (DBR). These solutions boost the ship's capability while lowering the vessel's staffing needs.
The USS Ford will be able to transport more than 70 aircraft, including 40 to 50 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, five EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, 19 MH-60 Seahawk helicopters, four E-2D Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft, and two MV-22B Osprey cargo transports, according to the Congressional Research Service.