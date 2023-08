Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin have both independently reported that they are ahead of schedule in their mission to deliver the Missle Defense Agency's (MDA) Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI). Both defense contractors compete for the multi-billion dollar NGI program to provide cutting-edge intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interception capabilities for the US mainland.

Ahead of schedule

Currently, 44 Ground-Based Interceptors (GBIs) are stored in silos at Fort Greely, Alaska, and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. However, defense officials have said that the current interceptors are not equipped to counter missiles containing multiple kill vehicles or decoys, which would complicate the defeat process. Hence the need for the NGI program. Vice Admiral Jon Hill, who served as Director of the Missile Defense Agency until last month, stated that the aim is to load NGI into underground silos starting around 2028.