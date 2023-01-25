First small nuclear reactor design approved in the US

Nuclear energy fits neatly into this requirement as energy production can be increased or decreased as per demand, and even though controversial, energy production does not lead to carbon emissions. Advancements in nuclear reactor design are looking to make power plants smaller and built more quickly.

The Small modular nuclear reactor

Conventionally, nuclear power plants are built at the site, and their massive scale means that project construction can take up to a decade or even more. This results in cost escalations, a significant criticism for the energy source.

Small modular reactors (SMR) look to address this issue with nuclear power plants and are made using parts that can be manufactured at a factory and then shipped to a site where they can be assembled. The smaller footprint of the reactors means they also require less site space and less time to build up.

NuScale, an Oregon-based company's SMR design, is based on a light water reactor where each power module can generate 50 MW of electricity. The power module uses natural processes such as convection and gravity to cool the reactor, thereby removing the need for additional water, energy or workforce.

NuScale's design certification application was accepted in 2018 by the U.S. NRC, which then completed its final technical review by 2020. The design was certified in July 2022, and with the recent rule change, the NRC has approved the first-ever SMR in the U.S. Starting February 21, 2023, applicants seeking a license to build a nuclear facility in the U.S. will be able to pick NuScale's SMR design, the press release said.