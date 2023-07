The United States Navy has officially activated its first-ever land-based Tomahawk cruise missile-armed unit.

Designated Battery A, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, the unit was inaugurated during a ceremony on July 21. The new battery has been created to improve the long-range strike capabilities of the division and the joint force. Its purpose is to eventually increase sea denial capability and lethality.

Land-based Tomahawk battery

“It is truly a privilege and honor to stand with these Marines as we move forward with the long-range fires capability,” said Capt. Justin Hillebrand, who became the battery’s first commander during the ceremony. He further added: “These Marines have done phenomenal things. They took an idea and are making it work. The job just started, but this capability will be able to reach out and provide devastating and lethal fires."