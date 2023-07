The United States Army will test Microsoft's HoloLens-based combat goggles again this month, Engadget reports. Microsoft confirmed to them that the US Army would deliver its improved IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) 1.2 devices to the Army before the end of July. The 1.2 variant is an augmented and enhanced version of its previous iteration, which is slimmer, lighter, and more balanced," according to Microsoft.

Slimmer and lighter

The Army plans to test 20 prototype IVAS goggles with two squads in late August. This test will evaluate the low-light functionality, reliability, and comfort of the goggles. The goal is to ensure that soldiers do not experience nausea, headaches, or eye strain while wearing the goggles while benefiting from what they have to offer.