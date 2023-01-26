US Army's high-power microwave weapon can take down swarms of drones

Taking down drone swarms while leaving aircraft intact

Epirus will now collaborate with the RCCTO to swiftly deliver several of Leonidas’ prototype systems for $66.1 million in 2023, with options to acquire additional support services. Epirus plans to work with the RCCTO to transition Leonidas into a future program of record after successfully demonstrating the weapon’s prototypes.

“Time and time again, we’ve seen that current air defense systems are ill-equipped to tackle the threat of autonomous drone swarms. This contract with the RCCTO brings new counter-swarm capability to the Unmanned Aerial Services fight with our cost-effective, modular and upgradable Leonidas systems,” said Ken Bedingfield, Chief Executive Officer, Epirus.

“As the threat environment continues to evolve, so, too, will our capabilities, ensuring the U.S. Army is equipped with effective countermeasures to near-term and over-the-horizon electronic threats for decades to come.”

Leonidas has already demonstrated lethality against a broad range of Unmanned Aerial Services and other electronic systems. The powerful weapon has defeated swarms in multiple U.S. Government-sponsored test events, outperforming six similar systems. The company introduced the most recent iteration of Leonidas in April 2022, and it is more efficient than any that have come before.

Leonidas benefits from Epirus’ innovative, software-defined approach to high-power microwave weapons. This system enables upgradable lethality through simple software-based updates to deployed systems that advance the U.S. Army’s modernization efforts to meet current and future challenges.