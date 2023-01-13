US Army’s HoloLens request was denied by Congress

A new goggles model could be underway

Not all was lost, however, as lawmakers did approve a smaller amount of $40 million to develop a new and hopefully improved goggles model without the limitations of the first version, told Bloomberg Army spokesman David Patterson.

In March of 2021, the U.S. Army awarded Microsoft a fixed-price production agreement to start manufacturing the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). This award shifted the augmented reality (A.R.) headset's prototyping stage to manufacturing and rapid fielding.

Based on Microsoft's HoloLens AR headset, the IVAS was meant to provide the Close Combat Force (CCF) with next-generation night vision and situational awareness capabilities at the speed of relevance. Moreover, it was supposed to enhance information sharing and decision-making across a number of scenarios.

At the time, the contract was estimated to be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years.

Then, in September of 2022, Microsoft was reported to begin to deliver some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggle units after "encouraging results from testing in the field”.

"Douglas Bush, assistant secretary for acquisition, had now 'cleared the Army to begin accepting' the new technology," said Jamal Beck, U.S. Army spokesman at the time.

See how HoloLens 2 and mixed reality enhance patient treatment at the point of care. Learn more: https://t.co/nhsBO8iHJ6 #HoloLens2 pic.twitter.com/zkmIdPAILp — Microsoft HoloLens (@HoloLens) May 18, 2022

Trouble brewing

However, trouble was already brewing. The first order for 5,000 goggles had been put on hold due to reservations regarding their performance in March 2021.

Just a month later, in October of 2022, reports began to surface that the smart goggles program had been plagued with delays and performance issues and failed four of six elements in a test conducted by the U.S. Army.