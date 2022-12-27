US military's biometric capture device is for sale on eBay

The shoebox-shaped device equipped to capture and store uniquely identifiable biometric data such as iris scans and fingerprints was listed on the online website for $149.95. Matthias Marx, a member of the CCC, offered a meager $68 for the same, and it was shipped to his hometown of Hamburg, Germany, with names, nationalities, photographs, and biometric data of 2,632 people, accessible without any encryption.

The details of these individuals were verified by The New York Times: They were found to be individuals from Iraq and Afghanistan. While many were wanted individuals or known terrorists, there were also locals who had worked with the U.S. government when American troops were stationed in these areas.

What does the SEEK device do?

The SEEK II device is a component of the biometric data collection system that the U.S. made following the September 2001 attacks. The device has a tiny screen, a physical keyboard as well as a small mouse pad. It is also equipped with a thumbprint reader under a hinged plastic lid and can also record iris scans as well as photographs of individuals.