This US company has a robotic solution for solar panel construction

Construction of large solar plants isn’t an easy task. It requires a huge amount of labor and given the size of solar panels (photovoltaic modules), it’s a hazardous and challenging feat.

That’s where Sarcos Robotics, a company based out of Utah, stepped up in 2021 and said ‘’modern problems require modern solutions”. Two years later, it has successfully developed robotic technology to construct large-scale solar fields which it claims reduces costs and accelerates the construction of solar fields.

Their project, called the Outdoor Autonomous Manipulation of Photovoltaic Panels (O-AMPP), aims to streamline the arduous process of solar field construction into one harmonized system to detect, lift, place, and deliver PV modules in the field. The Sarcos Robotic Solar Module Installation Solution is a two-component solution. The first is an autonomous working vehicle - Guardian XM intelligent manipulator robot and the second is an autonomous delivery vehicle.

The system has many advantages such as improving workers’ safety by reducing mishaps and injuries on the field, performing in challenging environmental and climatic conditions, and reducing human errors.

Promoting access to solar energy, the project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy which awarded the company $1.9 million in funding. Sarcos completed the project in collaboration with Mortenson, JLG Industries, Array Technologies, and Pratt Miller.