US DOE to invest $15.5 billion in transition to EVs and jobs

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) “announced a $15.5 billion package of funding and loans primarily focused on retooling existing factories for the transition to electric vehicles (EVs)—supporting good jobs and a just transition to EVs.”

This is according to a press release by the DOE.

Conversion projects, batteries for EVs and high-quality jobs

The money will go toward automotive manufacturing conversion projects that provide employment to local communities as well as funding to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the local grid. Priority will be given to companies that have an existing high-quality, high-wage hourly production workforce.

All assistance will be provided via financial grants through DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) or through preferable debt financing provided through DOE’s Loan Program Office.