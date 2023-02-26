US 'develops' AI-powered facial recognition tech for military robot drones

The contract between the Department of Defense and RealNetworks is worth $800,000 and allows drones to fly autonomously with little to no human assistance, while the software uses machine learning (ML) techniques to identify faces.

According to RealNetworks, the technology may potentially be utilized for perimeter security, domestic search operations, and rescue missions.

The drones are to be tasked with expeditionary roles, including special operations, to "open the opportunity for real-time autonomous response by the robot," said the report.

US is not the only one employing facial recognition

The U.S. military is not the only one to employ facial recognition technology.

U.N. claimed earlier that Libyan troops had equipped drones with weapons and facial recognition software in 2021.

In order to find reckless drivers, the Dubai police have been employing drones using facial recognition technology for quite some time now. China has been using FTR for a long now.

Meanwhile, privacy advocates in the U.S. have opposed the use of facial recognition technology by the police.

The New York Civil Liberties Union has cautioned against employing the technology on drones, and the Portland City Council has enacted one of the nation's harshest bans on it.

The use of facial recognition technology by the government was outlawed in San Francisco for the first time in 2019; Oakland and Berkeley swiftly followed.