US tech company, Westinghouse, has announced the launch of the AP300, a smaller version of its flagship AP1000 nuclear reactor, in an effort to extend access to nuclear power as demand for clean energy rises.

The AP300 nuclear reactor is scheduled to be operational in 2027 and will provide roughly one-third of the power of the flagship AP1000 reactor, according to an official press release by the firm on Thursday.

"The AP300 is the only small modular reactor offering available that is based on deployed, operating, and advanced reactor technology," President and CEO of Westinghouse, Patrick Fragman, said in the statement.