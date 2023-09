United States Intelligence agencies, like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), plan to get their own ChatGPT-style tool, reports Bloomberg. The idea is to get the program to sift through large amounts of data to filter out any clues that could help with ongoing investigations or general surveillance.

AI for intelligence

According to officials from the CIA, the new tool will utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to provide analysts with improved access to open-source intelligence. The CIA's Open-Source Enterprise division intends to release its AI tool to intelligence agencies soon.

“We’ve gone from newspapers and radio to newspapers and television, to newspapers and cable television, to basic internet, to big data, and it just keeps going,” Randy Nixon, director of the division, said in an interview. “We have to find the needles in the needle field," he added.