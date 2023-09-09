US I.R.S. to use AI to deal with tax evasion and crimes

As it looks for ways to effectively monitor the wealthiest Americans, the US Internal Revenue Service (I.R.S.) has begun employing artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle tax evasion at multibillion-dollar partnerships.

This is according to a report by The New York Times published on Friday.

The new technology will help simplify tax cases pertaining to hedge funds, private equity groups, real estate investors, and big law firms, allowing the tax agency to better deal with them.

Complex cases to unpack

“These are complex cases for I.R.S. teams to unpack,” Daniel Werfel, the I.R.S. commissioner, said in a briefing, according to the US news outlet. “The I.R.S. has simply not had enough resources or staffing to address partnerships; in a real sense, we’ve been overwhelmed in this area for years.”