The US and Israel will work together to develop a 100-kW laser weapon system

The IRON BEAM project was started by the Israeli Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) of the Ministry of Defense after years of cooperative development between RAFAEL and DDR&D. Several system tests conducted over the previous year demonstrated the system's operational viability.

What is IRON BEAM?

IRON BEAM is a 100 kW-class high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS) that will offer engagement at the speed of light. It is expected to be the first ground-based air defense system to protect against threats like rockets, mortars, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"This strategic teaming agreement serves as a force multiplier for RAFAEL and the Israeli market. We are working to ensure our customers receive the most advanced, effective, and best in class systems. This agreement will expand and diversify the capabilities we can offer to a variety of customers," said RAFAEL CEO and President Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even.

"Over the last three decades, alongside the DDR&D and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, RAFAEL has invested in laser research and development, resulting in IRON BEAM and we expect to become the first operational laser defense system of its kind. This serves as a clear example of Israeli-made capabilities leading to strategic cooperation which will greatly benefit both sides," he added.

How will IRON BEAM be used?

IRON BEAM will be used in Israel's multi-layered air defense system. The solution will be cheap and easy to use, and it will be able to protect population centers, critical infrastructure, strategic locations, and maneuver forces from new threats.