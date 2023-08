Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California have successfully repeated the breakthrough experiment in nuclear fusion performed in December last year, Reuters reported.

The experiment performed on July 30 had a higher yield than what was obtained in December, a spokesperson said.

Nuclear fusion presents an alternative means of satisfying Earth's energy requirements by mimicking stellar processes. As the world looks for ways to move away from fossil fuels, nuclear power is poised to make a comeback as an alternative. Given the checkered past of nuclear fission, scientists are enthusiastic about harnessing energy through nuclear fusion instead.