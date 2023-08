Houston-based firm Intuitive Machines announced its Nova-C lunar lander will finally launch to the Moon in September.

The company is one of several US firms building lunar landers and competing for NASA contracts to send scientific payloads to the lunar surface.

Intuitive Machines' lunar lander will soon be "ready to go"

Intuitive Machines and one of its competitors, Astrobiotic, were awarded the first of NASA's "Commercial Lunar Payload Services" contracts in May 2019.

Both companies are running roughly two years behind schedule, but Intuitive Machines has now announced it is on the verge of sending its Nova-C lander to the Moon.

"Our Nova-C lander is completely built," said Steve Altemus, co-founder and chief executive of Intuitive Machines, in an earnings call on Monday, according to an Ars Technica report. "We will deliver a lunar lander ready to go in September."