The US Government Accountability Office (GAO), an oversight body for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), has determined that the latter has failed to meet its baseline goals for delivering and testing US aerial defense systems for the last fiscal year.

The Missile Defense Agency plays a critical role in the United States' efforts to develop and deploy effective missile defense capabilities, aiming to protect the country and its allies from the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

This stunning judgment was made following an annual report titled “Missile Defense: Annual Goals Unmet for Deliveries and Testing,” released on the 18th of May, 2023. This report is the 20th in the GAO's history since its establishment by the United States Department of Defence (DoD) in 2002.