'Repairs in the shadow': US Navy fields cold spray tech to benefit warfighters

"With this mobile, autonomous cold spray system, we'll be bringing repair capabilities closer to the aircraft," explained Jessica Templeton, the Air Vehicle and Materials Engineering lead with the Naval Air Systems Command Fleet Support Team's Advanced Technology and Innovation Team at FRCE.

"We will be able to make repairs in the shadow of the aircraft that were previously not possible using existing, approved cold spray systems. And there's flexibility in that the system can be programmed to run autonomously or be used in-hand by qualified artisans."

The technology is being fielded on the H-1 line at the depot's detachment on board Marine Corps Air Station New River after years of rigorous testing and evaluation.

How does the cold spray technology work?

In order to deposit a coating onto a surface or substrate, the cold spray technique joins metal to metal in a setting with relatively little heat.

A metallic substrate is exposed to solid metal powders that have been accelerated through a heated gas; the moving particles strike the surface and embed on the substrate, creating a solid bond.

By applying a lasting metallic alloy coating to surfaces, cold spray is utilized in aviation applications to repair aircraft components like shafts, gearboxes, and skid tubes.