The Navy Times reports that the United States Navy is developing and building a fully-enclosed, pressured, "Iron Man" suit for its deep sea diving teams. Called the Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression, DSEND for short, the suit has been developed to improve diver safety drastically. It is also designed to enable fewer divers to work for longer hours at greater depths.

One man submarine

The suit, the Navy Times explains, is a form-fitted atmospheric dive suit with rotating and flexible joints. This provides the wearer with excellent mobility while keeping the internal pressure stable.

“It is a hard suit that the diver crawls into,” Paul McMurtrie, Naval Sea Systems Command diving systems program manager and a retired Navy master diver, told Navy Times. “A good depiction would be an Iron Man suit for a diver underwater," he added. Since Naval divers are often tasked with deep sea salvage, rescue, explosive disposal, and ship hull maintenance, such a suit would prove very useful.