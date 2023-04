The United States Navy, it is reported, has ordered the construction of a new, high-tech spy submarine that can lurk and perform its covert operations from the safety of the sea floor. Currently unnamed, the new submarine will allegedly be based on the existing Virginia class of submarines. While its mission remit is top secret, it could be used for missions like a rocket- and missile-test part retrieval, hacking of underwater communication infrastructure, and other underwater secret missions.

Naval News reports the new submarine could also be used as a kind of mothership for uncrewed underwater vehicles, remote-controlled micro-submarines known as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and human divers.