US Navy apparently gearing up to use drone swarms in the future

Although the Navy and other branches of the U.S. military have been experimenting with drone swarms for some time (like DARPA's OFFensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics), the budget document offers detailed, in-depth examples of how the department can deploy the swarms in the future.

Drone swarms, for example, could take off from different places, like submarines and planes, and could be equipped in many ways, like carrying bombs, electronic jammers, and military equipment. The document also talks about making "mother ships" to transport and deploy these swarms.

The document also points out that drones could be made en masse using 3D printing to make inexpensive, disposable drones. Costs will have to go down for any future drone swarms to work. Some of the military's most advanced tiny drones already cost more than $200,000 each.

The Navy's drone swarms could also be used as the first line of defense in actual combat. For example, as MIT points out, they could break through fortified defenses and clear the way for airstrikes or ground attacks to come later.