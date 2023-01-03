US Navy to procure XQ-58A Valkyrie for Killer Drone Project

The decision by the U.S. Navy is in line with the global shift in warfare where low-cost uncrewed aircraft are being trialed for expendable missions, thereby ensuring that high-cost advanced fighters and highly trained crew stay away from harm.

In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia, too, has deployed cheaply imported drones from Iran, which, when deployed in large swarms, can easily overwhelm the most advanced air defense systems. While the details of the penetrating affordable autonomous collaborative killer project remain scanty, it is likely that the U.S. Navy is also thinking on similar lines and looking to finish off the adversarial air defense with a killer drone.

Why does the XQ-58A make for a great drone?

Manufactured by Kratos Defense, the XQ-58 A Valkyrie is an experimental stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle that can cruise at over 650 miles (1,046 km) an hour and has a range of 3,500 miles (5,600 km). The unmanned aircraft was designed and built for the U.S. Air Force as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)'s Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) project.

The XQ-58A has the capability to deliver a mix of lethal weapons that can be carried either in its internal bomb bay or under the wings. What makes the drone highly effective is the ability to take off using a rocket-assisted static launcher and the use of a parachute to return when the sortie is completed. Completely runway independent, the drone can be used even in the most contested battlegrounds with quite some ease. At the same time, its low price allows it to be used as an expendable aerial vehicle.