U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Sea Bases might become drone motherships

In case you didn't know, GD's ESBs are a class of mobile offshore platforms designed by the United States Navy. They are based on commercial semi-submersible drilling rigs. They are intended to provide a flexible, multi-mission platform for various operations, including mine countermeasures, special operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The ESBs also have a helicopter operation flight deck and a large mission bay for storing equipment and vehicles. They are designed to be rapidly deployable and able to operate in hostile environments.

Proposals have been made to change ESBs into ships that help with aviation or even "motherships" for drones. GE NASSCO presented these future upgrades again at the Surface Navy Association National Symposium this year after debuting them during the Sea Air Space Exposition 2022.

Jim Strock, a freelance consultant who collaborated with NASSCO on the ESB, described how NASSCO tailored these ideas and capabilities to the force's future needs:

“We did two things. We looked at emerging operational concepts. We looked at Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, Distributed Maritime Operations, and Littoral Operations in a contested environment. We looked at future operating concepts. And then we wrote papers on how the ships could support accomplishment missions within those concepts.”

To this end, GE NASSCO has developed several changes to support these proposed operational changes of its ESBs. A new aft flight deck, the addition of repair facilities, and the capacity to do replenishment at sea with other boats are a few examples of these upgrades.

The two most notable and extensive changes to the ESB are the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) bay installation and what appears to be the embarkation of marine aircraft, including F-35Bs, on the ESB.

Strock said that an ESB could hold different UUVs, like the Lockheed Orca Extra-Large UUV, because it had a unique launch mechanism built into it, "we call it the Rotary UUV Launch and Recovery System, the RULARS. So we talked about how that could be engineered into the ship. This (referring to the document) shows just a moon pool. Then we went on to look at the counter-rotating system.”