US Navy's 'Kraken' system to be used for terrifying astronaut study

A new collaboration between NASA and the US Navy will see the space agency use the latter's 'Kraken' system to perform a human spaceflight study.

The "monster of a machine" will allow astronauts to experience on Earth the "disorientation that astronauts may encounter in space", a blog post from NASA reveals.

It will do so in a pretty terrifying fashion — by tumbling a group of participants around for an entire hour-long session like a rapid washing cycle.

US Navy releases the Kraken for spaceflight study

NASA will use the 50-foot-long (15 meters) Kraken system for a study that it hopes will allow it to mitigate some of the negative effects of spaceflight on astronauts.