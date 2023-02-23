Autonomous ships: The US Navy adds one to its fleet

The autonomous ship in the U.S. Navy fleet

Austal USA currently supplies the Spearhead-class of Expeditionary Fast Transport ships to the U.S. Navy. The Spearhead-class transport ships have a crew space for 41 sailors and can berth another 104 people or seat 312 soldiers who might be in need of ferrying assistance over short distances.

These vessels have a top speed of 40 knots and can work equally well in shallow waters too. Austal deploys its machinery control system (MCS), an in-house automation design that brings the ship's machinery operation to the bridge in all the Spearhead vessels. The centralization of controls allows these vessels to be minimally manned, but Austal has taken it a step further by making them completely autonomous.

USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) has a hull length of 337 feet (103 m), making it the largest surface vessel in the U.S. Navy. It is also the first Spearhead vessel to support vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) for the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft. Austal's new design has equipped the EPF 13 with automated maintenance, health monitoring, and mission readiness, which allows it to remain at sea for a period of up to 30 days.