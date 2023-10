The US Navy has successfully completed another test of its Trident II D5 Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), a nuclear deterrent warhead used by both the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The demonstration was a part of the US Navy’s Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 32 (DASO-32) event, and following the successful exercise, the D5 SLBM test record now stands at 191 effective launches with no motor failures.

The exercise was also intended to showcase the operational readiness of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN-743) crew and the weapons system onboard and certify the submarine effective for deployment in case of emergencies.