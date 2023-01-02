US to build Over the Horizon Radar to surveil the South China Sea

The U.S. military uses the Palau islands for a range of military exercises. Last year's exercises featured the Patriot Missile Defense system, the most advanced air defense equipment in the U.S. arsenal. The U.S. island territory of Guam is located about 800 miles (1,295 km) away from Palau, and installing a Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon Radar, or TACMOR in the region will increase the surveillance capabilities of the U.S. forces in the area manifold.

How does Over-the-Horizon Radar work?

Conventionally, there are two types of OTHR that can be deployed, a skywave and a surface wave. Both systems were used during the Cold War era but lost their importance to modern-day radars, which are highly sensitive within their ranges.

With changing geopolitical situations and advances in computing capabilities, the OTHR is set to make a comeback as it can address the limitations of range in current radars. The range for OTHRs can extend into thousands of miles as it consists of an extensive array of antennae spread out over an area, with the transmission and receiving equipment placed geographically away from each other.

The skywave type of OTHR works by bouncing off radio waves in the ionosphere. The radio waves travel to the coverage area and return the same after hitting their targets on the ground. The angle at which these waves hit the ionosphere determines their range; therefore, the radar's placement in relation to the targeted coverage area is important.