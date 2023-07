In what should be received with universal celebration, the last of America's stockpiles of declared chemical weapons are about to be destroyed. Stored at a facility in eastern Kentucky, Blue Grass Army Depot workers are close to destroying rockets filled with GB nerve agent (aka Sarin), reports ABC News. This will end over 100 years of the existence of these terrible weapons and a decadeslong campaign to eliminate a stockpile that, by the end of the "Cold War," totaled more than 30,000 tons.

Chemical weapons are now banned

During World War I, chemical weapons were introduced into modern warfare and caused the deaths of over 100,000 people. Even though the Geneva Convention prohibited using these weapons, several countries still accumulated them until the treaty was passed, which demanded their elimination.