The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has just unveiled its plan to mass produce autonomous weapons, like drones, to counter China's rapid militarization, the Drive reports. Called "Replicator," the new program will see the US focus on developing and churning out "thousands" of "small, smart, cheap, and many" combat units. The initiative aims to use AI-powered uncrewed systems to counter China's armed forces while harnessing US innovation.

"Thousands of battle droids"

Seemingly inspired by the Battle Droids from Star War's prequels, the "Replicator" program was announced yesterday (28th of August) by US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, speaking at the National Defense Industrial Association’s Emerging Technologies conference in Washington. At the conference, Hicks quickly pointed out that the biggest perceived threat from China to the United States is its military forces "mass." Or, in other words, the number of ships, aircraft, and personnel the nation can field. She also highlighted China's growing competence in anti-access or area-denial capabilities.