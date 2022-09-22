Rice University researchers 'dissolve' final roadblock in perovskite solar panels

Perovskite solar cells hold massive potential since their energy conversion efficiencies have scaled up very quickly over the past decade. However, large-scale applications using perovskites solar cells are not common today since the material is extremely prone to decomposition when it comes in contact with moisture and oxygen.

Over the past few years, researchers have made improvements to the material and demonstrated survival for months. However, for commercial applications, perovskite solar cells need to remain stable for at least two decades. This could now be possible with the work done by researchers at Rice University.

Bifacial perovskite solar cells

Aditya Mohite, a chemical and biomolecular engineer, has a lab at the School of Engineering at the university where he conducts research in building thin 3D/2D solar cells.

In the press release, Mohite elaborates that 2D perovskites are stable but suffer from a lower efficiency of energy conversion while the 3D cells have higher energy conversion efficiency but low stability.

Combining these two types brings the best features of both to the fore. These bifacial cells can be used for applications where light comes in from both sides. The 2D perovskite absorbs blue and visible photos while the 3D side absorbs near-infrared ones.