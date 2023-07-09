US school tests AI robot security guard

In the wake of rising incidents of shootings in schools, administrations are getting creative with security. A school in New Mexico in the United States has started a pilot program in which a robot patrols the campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is according to a report by the Wall Street Journal published on Friday.

This machine currently deployed in Santa Fe High School is currently training to learn the school's normal activities in order to identify and flag individuals who are seen in the campus after hours or exhibit aggressive behavior.

Should an active shooter present themselves or any other form of threat arise, the robot will alert the security team. It will then proceed to move towards the intruder and transmit video footage to aid law enforcement officers in adopting an appropriate course of action.