The US to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, says report

Since the Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian borders in February this year, the U.S. government has been supporting Ukraine with arms and ammunition to ward off the aggressive troops. While this aid has included some of the swankiest drones, the U.S. has held back on providing the most advanced military equipment.

The White House National Security Council is, however, now looking at shifting its stance as Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure as the region enters a cold and harsh winter.

Russia turns to Iran for help

While the conflict in Ukraine was successful in depleting the Russian arsenal and blunting its attack strength, Moscow has now turned to Iran for help in its attacks. Iranian drones have already been used in Russian attacks, but reports now suggest that Iran has agreed to commit an even larger number of drones to the cause, running into thousands.

Additionally, Russia is banking on Iranian ballistic missiles for its attacks as its own stock of missiles is running low. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported that the U.S. had supplied the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. However, the system seems to be proving inadequate to handle the battery of air assault coming from the Russian side, and the U.S. is preparing to deliver its best air defense system, the Patriot Missile System.