The U.S. Space Force will launch a constellation of satellites designed to track Chinese and Russian space vehicles in order to defend its assets in space, a report from Japan Times reveals.

The network, known by the codename "Silent Barker", will reportedly help the US Space Force to overcome the limitations of ground-based sensors by providing surveillance from a high-altitude geosynchronous orbit.

The U.S. Space Force's "Silent Barker" constellation

The satellites are expected to launch aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket at some point this summer, no earlier than August. They will be lifted into a 35,400-kilometer (22,000-mile) geosynchronous orbit, meaning they will stay in a fixed position orbiting at the same speed that the Earth rotates.