US state seeks to outlaw the use of armed robots

Robots that are autonomous or semi-autonomous and carry weapons or offensive capabilities are often called armed robots. These robots can be employed in a variety of settings, including the military, law enforcement, industry, and security.

Today, many armed robots are controlled remotely by human operators who can keep a safe distance between themselves and the devices. This is particularly prevalent with military drones, as the operators control the aircraft and its weaponry from a distance, making the machines even more dangerous to civilians.

Functioning autonomously

Complicating matters further is the fact that some armed robots are built to function partially independently, making judgments based on pre-programmed commands and sensor inputs. For instance, certain military robots have the ability to traverse terrain and engage targets on their own.