US military successfully tests components for hypersonic weapons development

The flight was executed by the Sandia National Laboratory (SNL). It was part of the second High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics flight campaign carried out collaboratively by the Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the Army Hypersonic Project Office (AHPO). The first flight was conducted in October 2021, and with the successful completion of the second flight campaign, the SSP and AHPO are on schedule to field a hypersonic weapon by 2023, the press release said.

The race for hypersonic weapons

Hypersonic weapons are considered the next frontier of the weapons race where the projectile can travels at speeds five times that of sound, while also being able to maneuver themselves mid-flight, evading air defenses with ease.

The U.S. military has been a laggard in this area after adversaries like China and Russia have successfully deployed full-flight systems, with the latter even claiming to have used them in its conflict with Ukraine.

The U.S. has multiple programs under various departments to develop its hypersonic weapons, and some have begun to bear fruit now. We might still be a fair distance away from seeing their full flights; however, the good news is that tests are no longer failing.

Following the successful test this week, the program plans to launch a second rocket this week which will test a set of 13 different components that will then be used to design the hypersonic weapon.

Pentagon's approach to hypersonic missile development

The recently concluded rocket test saw the participation of a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory, MITRE, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to several defense contractors.