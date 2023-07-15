US to invest $20 billion in clean energy projects

US to invest $20 billion in clean energy projectsThe new projects will have a focus on disadvantaged communities.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 15, 2023 08:26 AM ESTCreated: Jul 15, 2023 08:26 AM ESTinnovationThe US is investing in clean energy.hrui/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Biden administration announced Friday it will invest $20 billion from the federal “green bank” for clean energy projects in the region.This is according to a report by ABC News.The money will come from two programs and will supply competitive grants to nonprofits, community development banks and other groups to invest in clean energy projects. Both funds will have a focus on disadvantaged communities.The $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund will provide grants to up to three national clean financing institutions while the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator will fund up to seven nonprofits that will work with other groups to provide access to investments needed to deploy clean technology projects. See Also Related How the White House's $450 million investment is helping the US transition towards clean energy Clean energy met a record-breaking 38 percent of global power demand in 2021 The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes Both the projects will be overseen by the green bank, formally known as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Congress created this initiative as part of last year’s climate law.US Vice President Kamala Harris called the new funds “the largest investment in financing for community-based climate projects in our nation’s history.”She added that developers who build affordable housing in cities such as Baltimore “will now have the capital they need to install energy-efficient appliances in new units, to lower energy use and help tenants save on their electric bills,'' “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,'' she said. “When we help folks upgrade their heating and cooling systems, we lower the cost of electricity, so working parents have more money for groceries and home repairs and school supplies. And think of all the jobs these investments will create.''Meanwhile, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, whose agency is responsible for the green bank, told the Associated Press the funds offer a way to “tackle the climate crisis and reshape the economy” that will offer "transformational resources'' for many disadvantaged communities.“These communities have been left behind in this transition, and it’s going to be a strong signal to the market for us to pull private capital off the sidelines.”The sentiment was echoed by Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who was involved in the regulation to develop a national green bank 14 years ago.“These funds will serve as a force multiplier for private investment in clean energy projects to cut emissions and promote environmental justice in underserved communities across the country,'' said Van Hollen.“This is really about ensuring that every person in this country is experiencing the best quality of life as possible with clean energy technology providing that landing,'' he concluded, according to ABC News.Applications under the program are due this fall. Grant awards are expected to be distributed next year.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentNewly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever beforeJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenAmazon hosts a first in Quantum computing: Aquila, a neutral-atom Quantum computerAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightThe mistake that changes how we see colorA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed onesFIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technologyJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first time9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch database Job Board