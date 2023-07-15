US to invest $20 billion in clean energy projects

The Biden administration announced Friday it will invest $20 billion from the federal “green bank” for clean energy projects in the region.

This is according to a report by ABC News.

The money will come from two programs and will supply competitive grants to nonprofits, community development banks and other groups to invest in clean energy projects. Both funds will have a focus on disadvantaged communities.

The $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund will provide grants to up to three national clean financing institutions while the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator will fund up to seven nonprofits that will work with other groups to provide access to investments needed to deploy clean technology projects.