US to implement new voting technology to protect next election

The U.S. nonprofit Center for Internet Security (CIS) is in the midst of creating a national testing program for technology central to elections' voting systems that will be launched later this year, according to a report published Sunday by The Public’s Radio.

So far, states have been monitoring individually the technology responsible for election operations but CIS hopes to change that by providing the nation's first uniform testing program in September 2023, right before the 2024 presidential election.

“This is a critical need being filled at a critical time,” told The Public’s Radio Chris Wlaschin, senior vice president for Election Systems & Software, a leading voting machine manufacturer that also produces electronic pollbooks. “I think as more election officials learn about it, the more they’re going to ask for it.”

How the new testing program will affect the 2024 presidential election remains to be seen as it relies heavily on how many state election offices will use it. However, there is a wide-ranging initial interest in the new tech.