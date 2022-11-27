US vs. Chinese aircraft carriers: Which is better?

So, you might be wondering, is the new Chinese carrier on par with its American rivals? Let's take a look.

What is the "Fujian" aircraft carrier?

The Type 003 aircraft carrier known as "Fujian" is a Chinese aircraft carrier currently in development for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China. Named after the Fujian Province of China, when completely outfitted, it will be the PLAN's third and most advanced carrier to date.

Press release image of "Fujian's" unfinished hull. China News Service/Wikimedia Commons

"Fujian" was officially launched on June 17, 2022, and she is China's first aircraft carrier with a fully indigenous design, featuring a Catapult Assisted Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) system (more on that later) and electromagnetic catapults.

All very interesting, but what do we know about her design?

As far as can be ascertained, Type 003 is thought to use a combination of electromagnetic and steam turbine catapults, as opposed to the ski jumps used by earlier Chinese carriers to launch aircraft, which is a major advancement on earlier carriers and puts her more on par with NATO varieties.

As for how she is propelled through the water, little concrete information is available, but it has been claimed she runs on "integrated electric propulsion." In size, the ship is anticipated to have a displacement of more than 80,000 tons, somewhere between the unfinished 85,000-ton Soviet aircraft carrier "Ulyanovsk" and the 100,000-ton supercarriers the United States Navy used.

Rough measurements of her dimensions (no official statistics are available) put the Type 003's length at about 984 feet (300 meters). This makes her slightly smaller than the Gerald R. Ford-class ships of the U.S. Navy, if accurate. Estimations indicate her flight deck is also around 76 meters (250 meters) long.

When finished, the Type 003, according to analyst Robert Farley, will be the "largest and most advanced aircraft carrier ever built outside the United States."

But no aircraft carrier is worth it's salt without aircraft. Experts believe the carrier will have an increased air wing compared to her other PLAN sisters. These will likely consist of China's Shenyang J-15 fighters.

Also referred to as the "Flying Shark," these are Chinese all-weather, twinjet, carrier-based fourth-generation multirole fighter aircraft created by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) and the 601 Institute specifically for the People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force.

Loosely based, allegedly, on the Russian Su-33, the fighter is equipped with Shenyang J-11B avionics and domestic Chinese technology.

As for how many, we cannot be entirely sure, but Kyle Mizokami, a defense analyst, has anticipated that the carrier would fly a 40-fighter air group. She would also be equipped with propeller-powered transports and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. This is supported, in part, by the test flights for the KJ-600 carrier-based AEW&C aircraft that started in 2020.

A Chinese J-15 viewed from below. 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部/Wikimedia Commons

Several Chinese media publications, including Xinhua and China's primary military newspaper, discussed replacing the aircraft in February 2018, claiming it is a member of the 4th or 4.5th generation of fighters. As a result, the J-15 is seen as a temporary carrier-based fighter until a fifth-generation replacement, which could be based on the Chengdu J-20 or Shenyang FC-31, enters service.

Is the Fujian carrier nuclear-powered?

In short, it appears not.

Her propulsion and powerplant systems are currently unknown, but most analysts believe she is of a more conventional combustion-engined or electrical variety. But China's next, and fourth, aircraft carrier might be nuclear.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, analysts predict that China will build another nuclear-powered ship as a follow-up to the successful launch of the "Fujian." Nuclear-powered carriers are currently solely used by the U.S. and France; the U.S. uses the Nimitz and Ford classes, while France uses the Charles de Gaulle.

According to the same article, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) may have already begun developing the technology needed to make it happen. However, this is somewhat contradicted by the fact that, according to the military affairs social media account The Wave of South China Sea, China's main shipyards are not authorized to work on nuclear power.

However, if China is to ever compete on equal footing with the U.S. Navy, nuclear-powered ships of this kind would likely be their top priority.

After all, together with Type 055 cruisers and next-generation submarines, China's nuclear-powered carriers would become a formidable force for international missions. But will not be easy to develop. They are not always the best option anyway.