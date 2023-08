To lighten the load for the United States Air Force's (USAF) fleet of B-52 bombers, another venerable "Cold War" American bomber, the B-1 "Lancer," is also being considered potentially to carry hypersonic missiles. If given the go-ahead, B-1B's could become the primary workhorse for future hypersonic missile testing. However, several significant roadblocks must be overcome first to make this a reality.

B-1B is relevant again

One option currently being considered is Boeing's Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon. If mounted to hard points on the B-1B, these pylons could mount large, heavy hypersonic missile prototypes. This sounds straightforward enough, but, as many insiders point out, these hard points were decommissioned many of them during the New START Treaty. Originally these were designed to carry nuclear-capable payloads, but the treaty required the USAF to stop this practice.