The US Air Force's XQ-58A Valkyrie drone has a range of up to 3,500 miles

Developed by Kratos, the XQ-58A Valkyrie UAS provides a golden mean between these two classes of drones. While it can be reused upon recovery, if lost during a high-risk operation, the price tag of the drone is not too high to pinch the military budget either.

Features of the XQ-58A Valkyrie

The XQ-58A is a subsonic drone with a long range. The original version had a payload capacity of nearly 1,200 pounds (544 kg) and a 30-feet (9.1 m) long drone can cruise at 548 miles (882 km) an hour.

The drone is estimated to have a range of 3,500 miles (5,600 km) and a service ceiling of 45,000 feet (14,000 m). The drone completed its first flight in 2019 and last year, Kratos demonstrated that the Valkyrie could carry a smaller drone as its payload and deploy it mid-air when required to meet its operational requirement.

The aircraft is also designed to escort U.S. Air Force's advanced fighters deploying weapons or surveillance measures and can also be deployed in a swarm. After testing the functionality, and aerodynamic performance, Kratos is now working on Block 2 of the UAS and recently completed the first test of the advanced version.

Systems tested in Valkyrie Block 2

As per the press release, the successful test of the Block 2 aircraft confirmed that the Valkyrie could fly longer, heavier, and with larger mission weights. Although the exact specifications of these achievements were not released to the media, the press release confirmed that they were higher than those approved for