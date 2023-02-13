Autonomous flights: USAF is exploring robot planes for jet transport

Transport planes like the Boeing C-17 "Globemaster III" and the Lockheed Martin C-5 "Galaxy" are essential to the United States military's worldwide duties. These allow the US Air Force to transport personnel quickly and their gear anywhere worldwide while also supplying them with supplies indefinitely.

To attain and sustain it, however, is very expensive, and it frequently entails sending aircrews into hostile environments where they may come into contact with anti-aircraft weapons. Also, many pilots are needed, always in high demand and cost a lot.

The Air Force has hired Reliable Robotics to look into how to fix this by automating current cargo planes. Though the concept is not new, adding huge, multi-engine jet transports flying military supply missions to the technology adds another layer of complication.

If the idea is successful, the Air Force can enhance its cargo missions without having to train more pilots or construct more planes. Additionally, it will potentially increase safety because, with more advanced artificial intelligence systems, autonomous flight computers will be better equipped to handle some emergencies by instantly calculating alternate flight paths, as opposed to human pilots who would have to rely on intuition.