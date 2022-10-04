A simple tweak in the design of solar cells could make them more efficient than ever

Last month, Interesting Engineering reported on how improvements using perovskites to make solar cells can help us break the 30 percent energy conversion barrier of solar cells. Now, the research conducted at the University of Houston opens up the use of solar cells around the clock.

Pushing solar cells to their thermodynamic limits

Conventionally used solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV) are designed with certain tweaks to improve their efficiency. One among them is the use of an intermediate layer that tailors the sunlight onto the solar cell.

The front side of this layer is designed to absorb all the photons coming from the sun, which converts it into thermal energy and elevates the temperature of the intermediate layer. The limit for such a conversion has been considered to be 85.4 percent for STPVs. However, this is still a fair distance away from the Landsberg limit of 93.3 percent, which is considered the absolute limit of solar energy harvesting.

Researcher Bo Zhao, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the university, suggested that inevitable back emission from the intermediate layer was responsible for the efficiency deficit, which could be improved by using a nonreciprocal STPV system.

Illustration of (a) traditional STPV and (b) nonreciprocal STPV Physical Review Applied

Nonreciprocal STPVs

The researchers showed that such a system could be made by making the intermediate layer with material that has nonreciprocal radiative properties. Such as, STPV would funnel more photons towards the cell and substantially reduce the back emission to the sun.