An interesting new study has revealed how old diapers can replace sand in concrete and mortar. In fact, according to the study, an average small single-story house could see, in the future, as much as 8% of sand used in its construction replaced with processed used diapers. What's more, the process the researchers behind the study have developed can do this without significantly compromising the structural integrity of the build.

This process, the authors believe, could be used as an innovative way to help build low-cost housing in various parts of the world. It could also help dramatically reduce the amount of used diapers sent to landfill sites or burnt by making them a potentially valuable resource. This is significant, as it is currently estimated that millions of tons are thrown away each year.