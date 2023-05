As reported by Naval Today, The USS George Washington, CVN 73, has officially started sea trials following a significant overhaul, refueling, and refit at HII Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia. This marks the final leg in its 5-year long refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) that started in 2017. Once the sea trials are completed, this veteran of the United States Navy will reenter service as one of the most modern and capable aircraft carriers on the planet.

The USS George Washington is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which is part of the Nimitz class. She is the fourth vessel of the US Navy named after President George Washington and was constructed by Newport News Shipbuilding. The keel was laid on August 25, 1986, and the vessel was christened on July 21, 1990. She officially went into service in 1992.