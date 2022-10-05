US' $13 billion aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is now finally at sea

According to a U.S. Navy press release, the carrier's construction officially started in November 2009, and former President Donald Trump commissioned it in 2017.

During the keel-laying, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilders, and U.S. Navy personnel attended the ceremony. A ceremonial ship launch called a "christening" involves lowering the ship into the water. Gerald R. Ford's daughter Susan Ford-Bales christened the Ford on November 9, 2013.

The USS Gerald R. Ford has a very potent collection of aircraft in her hangers. Sea Forces

Susan Ford-Bales (Gerald R. Ford's daughter) concluded the ship's final minutes ashore by christening USS Gerald R. Ford on behalf of the United States of America. The vessel was christened by breaking a champagne bottle across the bow, a custom stretching back hundreds of years.

Construction of the USS Kennedy and USS Enterprise, the following two Ford-class carriers, are also underway.

According to the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier uses the electromagnetic aircraft launch system, or EMALS, and boasts new, cutting-edge technology, including "nearly three times the amount of electrical power" compared to the existing Nimitz-class carriers.

The EMALS system uses electric power to launch aircraft off the vessel instead of the previous steam catapult systems used in older carriers. According to a Navy spokesman, the technology will shorten the time between launches and reduce the strain placed on the aircraft as they are launched from the carrier.