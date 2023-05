Chinese military planners have allegedly run a war game of a hypersonic missile attack on a United States Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. After running the simulation tens of times, they found that a barrage of 24 hypersonic missiles would be enough to obliterate the fleet in short order.

The underlying principle of the war game was to be “lenient with the enemy and strict with oneself,” Cao Hongsong from the North University of China, who led the team, told the SCMP. To this end, the carrier group included six of the United States' most advanced and capable ships, including the CVN-78 USS Gerald R. Ford, accompanied by a CG56 Ticonderoga-class cruiser, the USS San Jacinto, and four DDG-103 Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyers.