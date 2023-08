The guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) is back in the news, with yet another obstacle to overcome. However, this time it is to make her even deadlier as she is scheduled to replace her guns with hypersonic missile tubes, USNI News reports. The ship arrived at the Ingalls shipyards in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Saturday (August 19, 2023) to start the two-year process that the US Navy wants to be completed by 2025.

Guns for hypersonics

“USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) arrived in Pascagoula, Miss., today to enter a modernization period and receive technology upgrades including the integration of the Conventional Prompt Strike weapon system,” explains a statement from the Navy provided to USNI News.“The upgrades will ensure Zumwalt remains one of the most technologically advanced and lethal ships in the US Navy," it continues.