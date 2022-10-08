Utah Bionic Leg: The most advanced AI-powered prosthetics ‘ever created’

"The goal of the partnership is to 'refine ability' by combining advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, neural engineering with manufacturing, health services and patient care," said Tommaso Lenzi, associate professor at the university's Department of Mechanical Engineering and director of the Bionic Engineering Lab.

"We want to make sure the cutting-edge technologies go from the lab to the market as quickly as possible. This partnership will enable us to do exactly that."

Utah Bionic Leg in action. University of Utah/YouTube

The project has been under development for several years representing both students and academics from the university.

How does it work?

The Utah Bionic Leg combines motors, processors, and cutting-edge artificial antelligence (AI), giving amputees the strength and mobility to perform actions that the average person might take for granted.

"It is a superior prosthetic knee, incomparable to any currently available product," said Hans Georg Näder, owner and chairman of the board of directors at Ottobock, on Wednesday, during the collaborative launch.

Amputees rely on their intact legs and upper body to compensate for the lack of support provided by their prescribed prosthesis. With the Utah Bionic Leg, this is less of a problem because the prosthesis' increased power facilitates mobility.

"If you walk faster, it will walk faster for you, and give you more energy. Or, it adapts automatically to the height of the steps in a staircase. Or, it can help you cross over obstacles," said Lenzi.